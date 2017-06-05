There are on the Advertising Age story from Tuesday, titled VisitLEX: Come Surround Yourself. In it, Advertising Age reports that:

Register to become a member today. You'll get the essential information you need to do your job better, including Vegas Trip and Barbie Mills are credited videographers for VisitLex's -- Lexington, Kentucky's latest tourism campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advertising Age.