Umphrey's McGee To Headline MoonTower Music Festival 2017

The 4th annual MoonTower Music Festival will take place at Masterson Station in Lexington, Kentucky on August 26. Organizers recently filled out this year's lineup with the addition of headliners Umphrey's McGee . Benjamin Booker, JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi and The Record Company join UM atop of the bill for this year's festival.

