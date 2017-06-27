UK Students Accused In Exam Theft Mak...

UK Students Accused In Exam Theft Make Court Appearance

Monday Jun 26

LEXINGTON, Ky Two UK students pleaded not guilty to burglary charges after police say they tried to steal an exam during the last week of the spring semester. They say that Lynch, a UK junior, told them he had climbed through air ducts in the multidisciplinary science building to get to his professor's office on the third floor.

