Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
After finishing in the top-12 in events at the NCAA East Preliminary in Lexington, Kentucky, two members of the WVU track & field team advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Mountaineer senior Amy Cashin of Werribee, Australia advanced on day two in Lexington after placing sixth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.
#1 2 hrs ago
Congrats!:D
#2 2 hrs ago
Also amazee ballz
#3 2 hrs ago
Finally back in the groove
#4 1 hr ago
D phart
#5 1 hr ago
Amazee phart
#6 1 hr ago
Back phart
