Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor...

Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

There are 6 comments on the The Smoking Musket story from Yesterday, titled Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

After finishing in the top-12 in events at the NCAA East Preliminary in Lexington, Kentucky, two members of the WVU track & field team advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Mountaineer senior Amy Cashin of Werribee, Australia advanced on day two in Lexington after placing sixth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 2 hrs ago
Congrats!:D
Runner

Newport, KY

#2 2 hrs ago
Also amazee ballz
Runner

Newport, KY

#3 2 hrs ago
Finally back in the groove
CongratsPhart

Schererville, IN

#4 1 hr ago
D phart
AlsoPhart

Schererville, IN

#5 1 hr ago
CongratsPhart wrote:
D phart
Amazee phart
FinallyPhart

Schererville, IN

#6 1 hr ago
AlsoPhart wrote:
Amazee phart
Back phart
