Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murdered
Kentucky State Police detectives say the two people found dead in a home on North Wilderness Road in Rockcastle County were shot to death. 36-year-old William H. Bryant and 35-year-old Chara L. Bryant were found dead in a home about 6:40 Thursday morning.
