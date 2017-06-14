Trump picks wealthy donor, fundraiser...

Trump picks wealthy donor, fundraiser as ambassador to Canada

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Toronto Star

Kelly Knight Craft, who was selected Wednesday as the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, donated $265,000 to a committee supporting Trump's 2016 campaign. U.S. President Donald Trump formally announced his choice of Kentucky rainmaker Kelly Knight Craft in a statement Wednesday night.

