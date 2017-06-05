Trump chooses Kentucky lawyer for fed...

Trump chooses Kentucky lawyer for federal bench

A former assistant U.S. attorney in Kentucky has been chosen by President Donald Trump to be a U.S. District Court judge. The White House said Wednesday that Trump intends to nominate Claria Horn Boom to the bench for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky.

