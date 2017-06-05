Toria Levy, Boston University

Levy, the Patriot League Female Track Athlete of the Year, competed in the semifinal round of the 400 meter hurdles and posted a time of 57.45 and placed ninth, just .23 seconds off the eighth and final qualifying spot for Saturday's finals. Levy advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time after finishing sixth in the 400 meter hurdles at the NCAA quarterfinals on May 26 in Lexington, Kentucky.

