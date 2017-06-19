Top dog, Brynneth Pawltro, elected mayor of Kentucky town

According to WDRB-TV , a small Kentucky town has, for the fourth time, elected a dog to be its mayor. Jordie Bamforth says her 3-year-old pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey, among others, to become the next mayor of Rabbit Hash, 78 miles north of Lexington.

