Suspects In Shooting Death Of Teen Plead Not Guilty
BARDSTOWN, Ky Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teenager were back in court this week. Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbins, Torique Griffin, and Damion Murphy all entered not guilty pleas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spoiled brat Trump
|27 min
|Reality
|7
|Is it just me? Or have you noticed more unhing...
|40 min
|yH6YTfRg369J
|8
|The Left takes Comey testimony as Gospil.....(L...
|53 min
|yH6YTfRg369J
|6
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|5 hr
|NeverTrumper
|440
|This 100-Million-Year-Old Bird Trapped in Amber...
|5 hr
|Erratic Mind
|1
|What's in your head phones
|6 hr
|Yeehaah
|19
|Michelle Obama is a tall, fit man
|6 hr
|Lolz
|4
|Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far
|10 hr
|Real Hippie
|92
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC