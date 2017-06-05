Suspects In Shooting Death Of Teen Pl...

Suspects In Shooting Death Of Teen Plead Not Guilty

WLEX-TV Lexington

BARDSTOWN, Ky Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teenager were back in court this week. Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbins, Torique Griffin, and Damion Murphy all entered not guilty pleas.

