Shane's Excellent New Words: Ethereal, word and brewery.

Recently I've had the opportunity to reconnect with an old friend, and it's been great fun. Ben came by the house one afternoon and we drove to Louisville for a few beers, and by the time it was finished, we'd judiciously consumed one each at three breweries I'd previously not visited: Monnik , Old Louisville and Mile Wide .

