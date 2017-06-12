Report: Girl shot in Lexington hours ...

Report: Girl shot in Lexington hours before her birthday party

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

An 11-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in Lexington just hours before her birthday party, according to the owner of the house where the shooting happened. WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate , reported that police were called to Carneal Road near Castlewood Park just about 3 a.m. after a 911 call about more than a dozen shots fired in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New business North Park 3 min Eric 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 164,197
Trump snubbed by NBA champs 1 hr Impeachment is Im... 2
Life NOT so good in Trump/Fantasy land 1 hr Impeachment is Im... 6
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 1 hr commenters 487
Alex Jones 1 hr Stars and Stripes... 16
The First Step To impeach Donald Trump Was Just... 1 hr Skeeter 2
Spearmint Rhino Strip Club (May '09) 19 hr ceazy 463
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC