Report: Girl shot in Lexington hours before her birthday party
An 11-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in Lexington just hours before her birthday party, according to the owner of the house where the shooting happened. WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate , reported that police were called to Carneal Road near Castlewood Park just about 3 a.m. after a 911 call about more than a dozen shots fired in the area.
