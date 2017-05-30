Police: SUV Goes Through Yard, Hits Tree
LEXINGTON, Ky A man was taken to the hospital after police say he crashed through a yard on Cantrill Street. Police said that an officer passed an SUV driving in some yards on Eastland and they later got a call that it hit a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for 8 years,thank God!
|20 min
|Libturd Translator
|31
|hot knotty girl seeking knotty friends
|40 min
|John Cocktoasten
|9
|Kathy Griffith for president
|43 min
|Common sense
|18
|Hookers From 7th Street That Have Died?
|1 hr
|Username
|4
|Upset
|1 hr
|Judah
|1
|ANTITHEIST, Fireballs, Revenge, impeachment Thu...
|1 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|2
|Trump to try and stop Comey
|1 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC