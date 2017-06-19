Police: Nearly Nude Pedestrian Was "Under The Influence", Charges at Police Officer
It was an unusual call for police in eastern Kentucky Tuesday, when they received a call of a man walking alongside US 23 in Floyd County wearing only leaves. According to state police, a trooper encountered Joshua Conley of Allen, Ky walking naked southbound along the roadway under the influence of an unknown substance.
