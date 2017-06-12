Person claiming to be fugitive lawyer claims help in escape
Someone claiming to be a fugitive Kentucky lawyer told a newspaper he had help in his escape while awaiting sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case. In an email to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the person purporting to be Eric Conn said his only assistance was "from someone who is absolutely insusceptible to the reach of American law."
