Person claiming to be fugitive lawyer claims help in escape
Someone claiming to be a fugitive Kentucky lawyer has told a newspaper he had help in his escape about a month before he was to be sentenced in a massive Social Security fraud case. In an email to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the person purporting to be Eric Conn said the only assistance in his escape was "from someone who is absolutely insusceptible to the reach of American law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing you
|19 min
|PLC
|5
|golden corral
|20 min
|bobby
|1
|looking for information,
|1 hr
|Abcd
|24
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Lolzz
|8,834
|Republicans are fools
|2 hr
|Cat Man
|14
|Jordan Yeast
|3 hr
|First on Site
|14
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Paul
|164,202
|The Left takes Comey testimony as Gospil.....(L...
|5 hr
|okimar
|47
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC