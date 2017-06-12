Person claiming to be fugitive lawyer...

Person claiming to be fugitive lawyer claims help in escape

Someone claiming to be a fugitive Kentucky lawyer has told a newspaper he had help in his escape about a month before he was to be sentenced in a massive Social Security fraud case. In an email to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the person purporting to be Eric Conn said the only assistance in his escape was "from someone who is absolutely insusceptible to the reach of American law."

