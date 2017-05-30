People First: Making the Commons Real | Editorial
Last month, the Gehl Institute released " A Mayor's Guide to Public Life "-an inspirational document that showcases breakthrough projects large and small and offers perspective on how to drive such development at the local level. Anyone interested in how we all experience the spaces we move through will find this valuable.
