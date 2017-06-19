OCC Hosts Kentucky Workshop for Board Directors and Bank Management

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will host a workshop in Lexington, Ky., at the Griffin Gate Marriott, August 7-9, for directors, senior management team members and other key executives of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC. The Building Blocks for Directors workshop combines lectures, discussion, and exercises to provide practical information on the roles and responsibilities of board participation.

