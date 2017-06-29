Mother Of Man Shot By Deputy Files La...

Mother Of Man Shot By Deputy Files Lawsuit

KNOX COUNTY, Ky The mother of a man shot by a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy in June 2016 is suing the officer and others for their part in her son's death. The civil rights law firm Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law is representing Pearlie Sue Gambrel who is acting on behalf of the estate of her late son, Jessie Mills.

