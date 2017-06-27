Healthy food options will soon be a bit easier thanks to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the city's two farmers' markets. Starting next week, the health department will bring farmers from the Bluegrass Farmers' Market and the Lexington Farmers' Market together to give health department patients, clients, visitors and staff, as well as the entire community, a chance to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.

