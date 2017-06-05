More
There was only one person inside of the store at the time, an employee who said she was folding t-shirts in the back when she heard the loud screeching of brakes and then a crash through the building. The employee was not hurt and told LEX 18 that she approached the driver who got out of the car okay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Left takes Comey testimony as Gospil.....(L...
|4 min
|The Truth
|1
|Kentucky appeals court sides with business owne...
|5 min
|ANTI
|8
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|another viewer
|164,252
|so let me get this straight
|37 min
|Skeeter
|17
|People who take massive dumps (Feb '13)
|37 min
|John C
|34
|Comey said Trump lied
|1 hr
|Democrats
|34
|Cap wearing transgender creates site to promote...
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|1
|Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far
|2 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|88
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC