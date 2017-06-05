Men Accused In Trinity Gay's Death Appear In Court
LEXINGTON, Ky The four men accused in the killing of Lexington teen Trinity Gay were back in court on Friday, and although a trial date has not been set, the case is moving forward. Chazarae Taylor, D'Markeo Taylor, D'Vonta Middlebrooks, and Lamonte Williams are accused of exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway.
