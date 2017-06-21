Married Teacher Traumatized Male Teen...

Married Teacher Traumatized Male Teen With Sex Romps, Cops Say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Daily Caller

This week's married teacher's aide busted for allegedly traumatizing a male teen student with some sex romps is Lindsey Jarvis. Jarvis, 27, was a teacher's aide - until just recently - Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can it be cute when gay guys dress in girls clo... (Sep '09) 28 min Lolz 48
Mr. & Mrs. Crazy Bernie under FBI investigation 39 min Lolz 4
the LEFT 48 min violent hatemongers 1
How's that wall coming?? 1 hr UnPolitically Cor... 95
help me please 1 hr jim the worm 7
Libturd: "how's that travel ban going?" 1 hr UnPolitically Cor... 6
help me again 1 hr jim the worm 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,374 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC