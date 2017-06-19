Man arrested in connection with Kentucky shooting
Media outlets report that according to a statement from Lexington police, 44-year-old Cody A. Dunn shot the victim around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of a Lexington home. As police responded to a report of shots fired, they say they learned a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital.
