Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping...

Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Tuesday, titled Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

A Louisville man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he disrupted traffic and attempted to pull a child out of a vehicle Sunday night. According to WAVE 3 News , 37-year-old Tyler Atkins began running in and out of traffic, causing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 23 hrs ago
Weird person. Needs psychological evaluation.
Sorry bro

Catlettsburg, KY

#2 22 hrs ago
Guy from Latonia wrote:
Weird person. Needs psychological evaluation.
Whew!!!! Ok,...Who gives a rats arse.

kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#3 14 hrs ago
he should be beat with a club
