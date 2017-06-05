Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing P...

Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility Of Joining 'Climate Mayors'

There are 4 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday Jun 2, titled Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility Of Joining 'Climate Mayors'. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LEXINGTON, Ky President Trump's announcement that he'd pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement happened on Thursday. The ramifications of doing such are wide-ranging and not limited exclusively to the future well-being of the planet.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 Saturday Jun 3
That would be a good idea.
UnPolitically Correct

Louisville, KY

#2 Sunday Jun 4
Figures. Same major who thinks a blue van will help panhandlers.

Libs never learn.
Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#3 Sunday
He should totally do this.
Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#4 Monday
Do it! Do it!
Lexington, KY

