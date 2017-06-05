Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility Of Joining 'Climate Mayors'
There are 4 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday Jun 2, titled Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility Of Joining 'Climate Mayors'. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
LEXINGTON, Ky President Trump's announcement that he'd pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement happened on Thursday. The ramifications of doing such are wide-ranging and not limited exclusively to the future well-being of the planet.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 Saturday Jun 3
That would be a good idea.
|
#2 Sunday Jun 4
Figures. Same major who thinks a blue van will help panhandlers.
Libs never learn.
|
#3 Sunday
He should totally do this.
|
#4 Monday
Do it! Do it!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coventry Oak Elementary
|11 min
|mom of 4
|36
|YES we must have a travel ban
|16 min
|token
|94
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|20 min
|Lolz
|8,811
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,144
|Uglier
|27 min
|Lolz
|4
|Democrat for Trump AGAIN
|33 min
|Skeeter
|6
|An Inconvenient Truth: Man-Made Climate Change ...
|41 min
|DriverofZ
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC