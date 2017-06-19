Lexington Man To Be Part Of Schwann C...

Lexington Man To Be Part Of Schwann Cell Study

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky A Lexington man left paralyzed by a spinal cord injury is helping to pave the way for a cutting edge medical procedure that he hopes will help treat people with similar injuries. Travis Gaines injured his spine about four years ago while on an out-of-state trip with the Dunbar High School Basketball team.

