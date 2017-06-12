LEX 18 Digital Conversation with Dr. Gilbert Singletary
Gil Singletary is a psychologist, a professor, an attorney, an international speaker and author of "Crossroads, An American Case Study." The book details the lure of drugs and violence... and the rewards and consequences of the right and wrong decisions young people make.
