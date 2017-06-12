LEX 18 Digital Conversation with Dr. ...

LEX 18 Digital Conversation with Dr. Gilbert Singletary

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Gil Singletary is a psychologist, a professor, an attorney, an international speaker and author of "Crossroads, An American Case Study." The book details the lure of drugs and violence... and the rewards and consequences of the right and wrong decisions young people make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Amber Philpot single? (Dec '09) 28 min Kevin FitzMaurice 12
Crack detox 34 min BestRedVest 1
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 42 min Brennon 7,383
jasmine Rice Restaurant (Jun '14) 2 hr Lolz 40
wlex (Nov '14) 2 hr Misty Blue 8
Alex Jones 2 hr Kevin FitzMaurice 20
Lexington crime 2 hr Lolz 13
Impeach all Republicans 4 hr Redneck 49
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC