There are on the New York Daily News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ky. school teacher accused of having sex with underage student. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Lindsey Banta Jarvis, a Fayette County, Ky., school employee is charged with third-degree rape after Lexington police said she had sex with a former student. Lindsey Banta Jarvis entered a not guilty plea on a third-degree rape charge in Lexington District Court on Monday, WKYT-TV reported .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.