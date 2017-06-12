KY: Lexington City Planners: Keep Current Growth Boundary

June 15--Lexington city planners recommended Thursday the city keep its current growth boundary, encourage more density and housing options along key corridors and loosen some zoning restrictions to make infill development easier. The recommendations were announced at an Urban County Planning Commission work session Thursday as part of the goals and objectives for the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, which guides development for the Lexington-Fayette merged government over the next five years.

