Kentucky's White Selected 17th Overall By Seattle In MLB Draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. Evan White, one of the most accomplished players in Kentucky baseball history, became the fifth Wildcat to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft when the Seattle Mariners picked him 17th overall on Monday night.
