Kentucky police Taser man as he tries...

Kentucky police Taser man as he tries to BITE them

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The walking DEAD! Terrifying moment 'zombie' high on synthetic street-drug Serenity tries to BITE a police officer AFTER he is repeatedly TASERED Kentucky officer says there are a growing number of incidents where people taking synthetic drugs are endangering officers dispatched to arrest them Shocking footage has emerged of a man trying to bite police officers after being Tasered while allegedly high on the synthetic drug similar to the cannabis substitute, Spice. In a clip posted to Facebook, the man's legs keep buckling as officers in Lexington, Kentucky, try to help him stand up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Platinum dolls 9 min Disgusted 7
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 38 min Stupid Libs 278
Impeach all Republicans 41 min Stupid Libs 16
crystal lunsfard (Apr '14) 52 min tiffany 6
merrick place apartments 57 min RIPPED OFF 10
Lexington crime 1 hr Taxpayer 1
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 1 hr Curvy 7,367
Democrats open fire, declare war on Republicans 4 hr UnPolitically Cor... 61
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC