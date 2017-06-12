Kentucky police Taser man as he tries to BITE them
The walking DEAD! Terrifying moment 'zombie' high on synthetic street-drug Serenity tries to BITE a police officer AFTER he is repeatedly TASERED Kentucky officer says there are a growing number of incidents where people taking synthetic drugs are endangering officers dispatched to arrest them Shocking footage has emerged of a man trying to bite police officers after being Tasered while allegedly high on the synthetic drug similar to the cannabis substitute, Spice. In a clip posted to Facebook, the man's legs keep buckling as officers in Lexington, Kentucky, try to help him stand up.
