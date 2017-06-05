Kentucky judge sued over book, doctor...

Kentucky judge sued over book, doctor says it's about him

A Fayette County family court judge is being sued by a Lexington doctor who says he was defamed by the judge's nonfiction novel. The lawsuit against Circuit Court Judge Tim Philpot says a character in the book closely resembles Dr. Jitander Dudee, who had a divorce case in front of Philpot.

