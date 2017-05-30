Kentucky Horse Park to open for walkers, runners this summer
The park in Lexington announced the return of its Run/Walk Club this week. The park will let people run or walk through the scenic park on Monday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The club begins on June 5 and runs through Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans will be happy
|16 min
|impeachment Thurs...
|14
|pine meadows
|2 hr
|tiff
|2
|Hookers From 7th Street That Have Died?
|2 hr
|Mary
|1
|Lydia Baumgarten Maria Davilla and Brigitte Slone
|2 hr
|Paulino
|1
|Would You [email protected] A Pregnant Hooker?
|2 hr
|Donteal
|6
|How Much Money Can Two Broke Girls Make On 7th St?
|2 hr
|Kimber Love
|3
|Honey Jay Court Man Shot In Head
|3 hr
|Fefe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC