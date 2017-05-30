Kentucky Horse Park to open for walke...

Kentucky Horse Park to open for walkers, runners this summer

WLEX-TV Lexington

The park in Lexington announced the return of its Run/Walk Club this week. The park will let people run or walk through the scenic park on Monday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The club begins on June 5 and runs through Sept.

Lexington, KY

