Kentucky Family Vacations During Trop...

Kentucky Family Vacations During Tropical Storm Sandy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

As Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall overnight, Kentuckians traveling around the Gulf of Mexico are among the many battening down the hatches. Brown is one of the many Kentuckians vacationing on the Gulf Coast this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Logans Roadhouse- tattoo policy!! (Aug '13) 3 min Redneck 23
How's that wall coming?? 4 min Lauri 154
Are Kentucky people smart 6 min Lauri 44
Chumper breeds hatred 10 min Lauri 12
Best Place to buy fireworks in lex (Jun '11) 17 min Mrs Parker 4
Willie crouched back at it again (Aug '12) 19 min Jamal 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min Pres Donald J Tru... 164,826
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC