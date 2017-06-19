Keeneland Tweaks Commission Structure

Keeneland Tweaks Commission Structure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

Beginning with the two-week September yearling sale, the sales company will charge a minimum $500 commission, a move that will make it more costly for breeders who sell with the Lexington firm. Keeneland charges a $1,000 entry fee for each horse entered in a sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
road rage 3 min Lolz 3
Republicans secret healthcare 19 min Redneck 23
How is the lexington methadone clinic behind arbys (Oct '09) 21 min People are stupid 174
Lindsey Banta Rape Charge 26 min lol 4
The Lefts FAKE NEWS is putting our military at ... 54 min ibsk8HghQ 2
Assault Sexual Acceptable 1 hr ibsk8HghQ 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 164,476
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 12 hr curious 7,389
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC