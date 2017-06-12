Human Remains Found In Knox County
Kentucky State Police say a man discovered partial remains on his property on Kentucky 13-04 in the Hinkle community. -- Mississippi authorities are investigating two separate crime scenes after the gruesome discoveries of a severed head and a headless body nearby in Jackson.
