Fourth Of July Fireworks Viewing Area...

Fourth Of July Fireworks Viewing Area Returns To Kroger Field

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. The Fourth of July fireworks will be launched from the Arboretum, with viewing areas again this year surrounding Kroger Field, formerly Commonwealth Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spoiled brat Trump 8 min Bluffing Maybe 4
looking for information, 24 min omg 21
isis is murdering hundreds 31 min loving this BBQ 2
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 32 min Juan Carlos 288
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 51 min Real Hippie 257
Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far 56 min Real Hippie 92
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CCR 164,270
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC