Flight delayed, another diverted after plane runs off runway
Officials at a Kentucky airport say a commercial passenger flight was delayed and another diverted when a small private plane veered off a runway after landing. Blue Grass Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill says the runway at the Lexington airport was closed for about an hour Tuesday after the twin-engine plane had the mishap about 7 a.m. EDT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|3 min
|Mike
|436
|What's in your head phones
|6 min
|hello
|16
|X-37B: The Air Force's Mysterious Space Plane
|7 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|ALMA Probes Boomerang Nebula, Universe’s Coldes...
|21 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Support for Trump's impeachment is now higher t...
|23 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|7
|Kushners daddy ex con hahahah!
|27 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Get Ready For Major Letdown Libturds. I predict...
|28 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|1
|YES we must have a travel ban
|42 min
|Mike
|78
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC