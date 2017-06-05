Flight delayed, another diverted afte...

Flight delayed, another diverted after plane runs off runway

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Officials at a Kentucky airport say a commercial passenger flight was delayed and another diverted when a small private plane veered off a runway after landing. Blue Grass Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill says the runway at the Lexington airport was closed for about an hour Tuesday after the twin-engine plane had the mishap about 7 a.m. EDT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 3 min Mike 436
What's in your head phones 6 min hello 16
X-37B: The Air Force's Mysterious Space Plane 7 min Guy from Latonia 1
ALMA Probes Boomerang Nebula, Universe’s Coldes... 21 min Guy from Latonia 1
Support for Trump's impeachment is now higher t... 23 min UnPolitically Cor... 7
Kushners daddy ex con hahahah! 27 min UnPolitically Cor... 3
Get Ready For Major Letdown Libturds. I predict... 28 min UnPolitically Cor... 1
YES we must have a travel ban 42 min Mike 78
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC