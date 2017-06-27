Firework Safety In Lexington
Lexington's Emergency Management team is giving some helpful hints to help protect your family and pets during 4th of July celebrations, whether you're going out of town or staying here. Pets are usually frightened of loud noises like fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Logans Roadhouse- tattoo policy!! (Aug '13)
|3 min
|Redneck
|23
|How's that wall coming??
|4 min
|Lauri
|154
|Are Kentucky people smart
|6 min
|Lauri
|44
|Chumper breeds hatred
|10 min
|Lauri
|12
|Best Place to buy fireworks in lex (Jun '11)
|17 min
|Mrs Parker
|4
|Willie crouched back at it again (Aug '12)
|20 min
|Jamal
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|164,826
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC