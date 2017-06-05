Feeding Horses Post-Colic

Feeding Horses Post-Colic

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Horse

Depending upon the type and severity of the colic, some horses will need to be held off feed for 12 to 48 hours post-surgery. Most horse owners understand how to handle a colicking horse, but managing a horse post-colic is a different animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky appeals court sides with business owne... 1 min Skeeter 23
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 2 min criminaltrum P 468
News Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murd... 2 min Clued 10
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min CCR 164,159
fyi 37 min Buddy 3
Trump house cleaning 53 min Lolz 16
What's in your head phones 1 hr Usher 29
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC