Feeding Horses Post-Colic
Depending upon the type and severity of the colic, some horses will need to be held off feed for 12 to 48 hours post-surgery. Most horse owners understand how to handle a colicking horse, but managing a horse post-colic is a different animal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky appeals court sides with business owne...
|1 min
|Skeeter
|23
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|2 min
|criminaltrum P
|468
|Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murd...
|2 min
|Clued
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|CCR
|164,159
|fyi
|37 min
|Buddy
|3
|Trump house cleaning
|53 min
|Lolz
|16
|What's in your head phones
|1 hr
|Usher
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC