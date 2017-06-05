FBI offers $20,000 reward for capture of Social Security fraudster

The fraudster who tried to bilk the federal government out of more than $500 million worth of bogus Social Security disability applications is still believed to be in the U.S., the FBI said Friday, issuing a wanted poster with new details about the case. Eric C. Conn , who dubbed himself "Mr. Social Security" for his ability to win disability payments for clients, removed his ankle bracelet along an interstate in Kentucky earlier this month and disappeared, just days before he was supposed to testify in a trial against one of his co-conspirators in the scheme.

