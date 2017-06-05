FBI circulates poster in search for fugitive Kentucky lawyer
The FBI is circulating a wanted poster for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer as authorities search for the ringleader in a $550 million Social Security fraud case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|1 hr
|NeverTrumper
|440
|This 100-Million-Year-Old Bird Trapped in Amber...
|1 hr
|Erratic Mind
|1
|What's in your head phones
|1 hr
|Yeehaah
|19
|spoiled brat Trump
|1 hr
|ASHAMED
|5
|Michelle Obama is a tall, fit man
|1 hr
|Lolz
|4
|The Left takes Comey testimony as Gospil.....(L...
|1 hr
|Forgotten Worlds
|4
|Former AI Company CEO Warns About Abuse Of Virt...
|1 hr
|Erratic Mind
|1
|Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far
|5 hr
|Real Hippie
|92
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC