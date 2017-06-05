ELCR, USDF Launch Equine Land Conservation Achievement Award
Equine Land Conservation Resource , in partnership with the United States Dressage Federation , has announce the inaugural Equine Land Conservation Achievement Award. Nominations for the award, which recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding achievement in protecting land or access to land for equine use, are due by Aug. 31. Nomination forms are available on the USDF website at usdf.org/awards/service/ .
