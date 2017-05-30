Death Investigation Underway In Lee Co.

Death Investigation Underway In Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ky A death investigation is underway in the Canyon Falls area off Highway 2017 in Lee County. We're told investigators have a person of interest that they are talking to, but other than that, few details are available.

