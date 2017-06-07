Cornerstone Chiropractic Wellness presents "Dinner With Doc" June 13th
Understand the health issues that can be addressed from chiropractic, exercise, and nutritional changes. The upcoming June 13th Chiropractic Dinner Talk and free workshop will be an event not to be missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is that wall?
|14 min
|Skeeter
|10
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|14 min
|FinallyPhart
|6
|Comey's leaked prepared testimoney! Bye Trump!
|16 min
|Skeeter
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|18 min
|CCR
|164,173
|Nominate a replacement president
|18 min
|Skeeter
|3
|hot knotty girl seeking knotty friends
|42 min
|Lolz
|19
|Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery
|47 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far
|4 hr
|Hippie
|46
|YES we must have a travel ban
|6 hr
|ANTI
|106
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC