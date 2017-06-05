Community Leaders Take Part In Gun Vi...

Community Leaders Take Part In Gun Violence Awareness Day

Friday Jun 2 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Lexington's Mayor Jim Gray, along with other local and state elected officials joined the group 'Mothers Demand Action' to start the conversation of gun sense in our community. "Lexington remains one of the safest cities of its size in America, but that doesn't mean a lot if it's your neighborhood that's been victimized by criminals," said Gray.

