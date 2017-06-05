CNN correspondent Pamela Brown weds a...

CNN correspondent Pamela Brown weds at her childhood home in Kentucky

Hitched: CNN justice correspondent Pamela Brown wed Washington-based consultant Adam Wright on Saturday at a ceremony at the bride's childhood home in Lexington, Ky. Brown, 33, whose father, John Brown Jr., was governor of the Bluegrass State, lived at the Cave Hill estate as a girl.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

Nice.
KFC

Catlettsburg, KY

Guy from Latonia wrote:
Nice.
Who gives a rats arse
