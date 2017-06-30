Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed
There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday, titled Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
CLARK COUNTY, Ky A woman charged with criminal abuse of a child was in court Wednesday. Investigators say she tied her grandchild to a bed.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Disgusting.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murd...
|5 min
|Null
|79
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|16 min
|Hot
|7,406
|Is The President INSANE
|22 min
|Lapew
|106
|SEC Basketball anyone?
|24 min
|Lapew
|12
|WLEX'S Hey KY Can You Say SAD
|37 min
|It is sad
|5
|Gameking (May '11)
|57 min
|Wondering
|33
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Calhoun for Congr...
|164,855
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC