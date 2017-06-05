Claas Expands Coverage in Oregon and ...

Claas Expands Coverage in Oregon and Kentucky

Claas of America continues to grow its sales network with the expansion of two established dealerships in Oregon and Kentucky. Peterson Cat has expanded their Claas product range at their retail location in Salem, Ore.

